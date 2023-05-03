News & Insights

Taco Bell-parent Yum Brands beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

May 03, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc YUM.N beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter comparable sales on Wednesday as more consumers opted for Taco Bell and KFC's cheaper menu items amid elevated levels of inflation.

After a slowdown in demand last year, particularly from its lower-income customer base, Yum Brands has doubled down on promotional offers and launched several value meal deals across its chains, helping it pull back consumers to its outlets.

Taco Bell's $2 burritos, KFC's $5 Mac & Cheese bowls and other combo meal options have been successful in drawing consumers.

Total same-store sales at KFC jumped 9%, while Pizza Hut reported a 7% rise. Analysts were expecting them to increase 6.1% and 3.2%, respectively, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

At Taco Bell, same-store sales rose 8%, beating estimates of a 6.3% jump.

Yum Brand's same-store sales rose 8% in the first quarter, compared with estimates of a 5.45% increase.

