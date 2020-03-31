Taco Bell Offering Free Tacos Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Taco Bell is giving away free tacos across the United States on Tuesday, March 31 as a gesture to thank people for showing up for their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taco Bell is owned by Yum! Brands Inc. The Mexican-inspired restaurant chain usually offers free taco giveaways during major sporting events such as the NBA Finals or World Series.

Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, said in a letter posted on the company's website that on Tuesday, drive-thru customers at the chain's locations across America will receive a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.

While no purchase is necessary, the offer is available at participating locations only until supplies last. Customers can receive the free tacos from the comfort of their cars.

In addition, the Taco Bell Foundation will donate $1 million to "No Kid Hungry", a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America.

When guests visit their local Taco Bell drive-thru, participating locations will have the option to "round up" their order total to the nearest dollar and all funds raised will go to "No Kid Hungry."

The chain is also offering free delivery for its customers through GrubHub for all orders $12 and above, before tax, tip, and fees.

In addition, Taco Bell will partner with restaurants and distribution centers to donate excess food and produce to local community food banks.

Taco Bell is also working on a solution to feed truck and ambulance drivers who currently cannot order from the drive-thru.

Last week, Taco Bell's parent Yum Brands said it waslaunching a global medical relief fund to provide financial support for restaurant employees at company as well as franchise-owned stores who are diagnosed with or who are caring for someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.