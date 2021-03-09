Cryptocurrencies

Taco Bell Just Sold a Collection of 5 Fast-Food-Themed NFTs

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published

Taco Bell has just sold a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Rarible marketplace.

  • The fast-food chain created five different taco-themed NFTs, releasing five editions of each for bidding Sunday.
  • The 25 tokens representing the mostly animated artworks listed with bids starting at 0.001 wrapped ether (WETH), an amount worth $1.79 at time of writing.
  • The digital collectibles sold out in minutes with highest bids reaching 1.5 WETH.
  • The profits for the venture will be donated to the chain’s charity Taco Bell Foundation, which raises money for young people’s education and career progression.
  • Celebrities, artists and major brands are becoming ever more present in the burgeoning world of NFTs.
  • Kings of Leon recently announcing the release of their latest album as an NFT, while a digitized version of a Banksy artwork sold for roughly $380,000 after the physical version was burned.

See also: Digital Artwork Sells for Record-Breaking $6.6M in Ether on Winklevoss-Owned Marketplace

