Taco Bell Just Sold a Collection of 5 Fast-Food-Themed NFTs
Taco Bell has just sold a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Rarible marketplace.
- The fast-food chain created five different taco-themed NFTs, releasing five editions of each for bidding Sunday.
- The 25 tokens representing the mostly animated artworks listed with bids starting at 0.001 wrapped ether (WETH), an amount worth $1.79 at time of writing.
- The digital collectibles sold out in minutes with highest bids reaching 1.5 WETH.
- The profits for the venture will be donated to the chain’s charity Taco Bell Foundation, which raises money for young people’s education and career progression.
- Celebrities, artists and major brands are becoming ever more present in the burgeoning world of NFTs.
- Kings of Leon recently announcing the release of their latest album as an NFT, while a digitized version of a Banksy artwork sold for roughly $380,000 after the physical version was burned.
