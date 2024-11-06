News & Insights

Tachikawa Corporation Reports Growth and Higher Dividends

November 06, 2024 — 12:23 am EST

Tachikawa Corporation (JP:7989) has released an update.

Tachikawa Corporation reported a slight increase in net sales and profits for the first nine months of 2024, with a notable rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio also improved, demonstrating financial stability. Additionally, Tachikawa has revised its dividend forecast, increasing year-end dividends to ¥32.00 per share.

