Tachikawa Corporation Reports Growth and Higher Dividends

Tachikawa Corporation (JP:7989) has released an update.

Tachikawa Corporation reported a slight increase in net sales and profits for the first nine months of 2024, with a notable rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio also improved, demonstrating financial stability. Additionally, Tachikawa has revised its dividend forecast, increasing year-end dividends to ¥32.00 per share.

