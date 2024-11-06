News & Insights

Stocks

Tachikawa Corporation Announces Increased Dividend Forecasts

November 06, 2024 — 12:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tachikawa Corporation (JP:7989) has released an update.

Tachikawa Corporation has announced an increase in its projected dividends, raising the fiscal-year-end dividend forecast by 5 yen for 2024, resulting in a total annual dividend of 46 yen. This decision aligns with their strategy to provide progressive dividends to shareholders and achieve a payout ratio exceeding 30%. The company also plans to increase the annual dividend to 51 yen per share by 2025, ahead of their Medium-Term Management Plan.

For further insights into JP:7989 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.