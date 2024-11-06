Tachikawa Corporation Announces Increased Dividend Forecasts

Tachikawa Corporation (JP:7989) has released an update.

Tachikawa Corporation has announced an increase in its projected dividends, raising the fiscal-year-end dividend forecast by 5 yen for 2024, resulting in a total annual dividend of 46 yen. This decision aligns with their strategy to provide progressive dividends to shareholders and achieve a payout ratio exceeding 30%. The company also plans to increase the annual dividend to 51 yen per share by 2025, ahead of their Medium-Term Management Plan.

