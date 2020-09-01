TAC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.36, changing hands as low as $6.32 per share. TransAlta Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.63 per share, with $8.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.36.

