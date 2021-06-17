Tabula Rasa HealthCare's (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shareholders Are Down 24% On Their Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 24% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

Given that Tabula Rasa HealthCare didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Tabula Rasa HealthCare grew revenue at 22% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. While its revenue increased, the share price dropped at a rate of 8% per year. That seems like an unlucky result for holders. It seems likely that actual growth fell short of shareholders' expectations. Before considering a purchase, investors should consider how quickly expenses are growing, relative to revenue.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:TRHC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 17th 2021

Tabula Rasa HealthCare is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares, which cost holders 17%, while the market was up about 42%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 8% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Tabula Rasa HealthCare has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Tabula Rasa HealthCare may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

