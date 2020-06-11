Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (Symbol: TRHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.94, changing hands as low as $52.77 per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRHC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.04 per share, with $69.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.90.

