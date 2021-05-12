Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Tabula Rasa HealthCare's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Tabula Rasa HealthCare had US$345.2m of debt, up from US$229.4m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$16.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$328.3m.

How Healthy Is Tabula Rasa HealthCare's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:TRHC Debt to Equity History May 12th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Tabula Rasa HealthCare had liabilities of US$61.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$357.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$16.9m in cash and US$55.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$347.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a market capitalization of US$1.08b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Tabula Rasa HealthCare's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Tabula Rasa HealthCare's revenue was pretty flat, and it made a negative EBIT. While that hardly impresses, its not too bad either.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Tabula Rasa HealthCare had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$61m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$22m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So to be blunt we think it is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Tabula Rasa HealthCare that you should be aware of before investing here.

