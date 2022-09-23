Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) insiders sold US$12m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tabula Rasa HealthCare

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Calvin Knowlton, sold US$2.9m worth of shares at a price of US$14.15 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$4.51. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 75.84k shares for US$830k. But insiders sold 866.95k shares worth US$12m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares, than buying. They sold for an average price of about US$13.67. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. However, we do note that the average sale price was significantly higher than the current share price (which is US$4.51). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:TRHC Insider Trading Volume September 23rd 2022

Insider Ownership Of Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 11% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tabula Rasa HealthCare Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

