Tabula Rasa HealthCare (FRA:43T) Price Target Increased by 28.05% to 9.54

The average one-year price target for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (FRA:43T) has been revised to 9.54 / share. This is an increase of 28.05% from the prior estimate of 7.45 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.14 to a high of 9.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.37% from the latest reported closing price of 9.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tabula Rasa HealthCare. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 17.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 43T is 0.25%, an increase of 44.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.24% to 17,484K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Indaba Capital Management holds 6,522K shares representing 26.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,149K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares, representing an increase of 23.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 43T by 87.65% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,144K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing an increase of 23.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 43T by 86.76% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 831K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kent Lake Capital holds 600K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company.

