Tabula Rasa HealthCare (FRA:43T) Price Target Decreased by 92.32% to 0.51

The average one-year price target for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (FRA:43T) has been revised to 0.51 / share. This is an decrease of 92.32% from the prior estimate of 6.67 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.39 to a high of 0.62 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 89.24% from the latest reported closing price of 4.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tabula Rasa HealthCare. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 18.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 43T is 0.10%, an increase of 22.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 16,683K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Indaba Capital Management holds 6,522K shares representing 26.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,303K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing an increase of 70.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 43T by 202.55% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 972K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Baillie Gifford holds 832K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 827K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.