Tabula Rasa HealthCare Co-Founders Calvin Knowlton And Orsula Knowlton To Retire

(RTTNews) - Healthcare technology company Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) announced Wednesday that co-founders Calvin Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman, and Orsula Knowlton, Co-President and Chief Marketing and New Business Development Officer, will retire from the company and step down as members of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The company has named Co-President Brian Adams to serve as interim CEO while the Board executes a comprehensive process to identify a permanent successor. Adams formerly served as the company's Chief Financial Officer. His broad management experience includes strategic planning, business performance optimization, and financial integration for mergers and acquisitions.

The company has also named Director Michael Purcell as Independent Chair of the Board. Purcell has served as an independent director on the Board since 2018 and has served as Chair of the Audit Committee since 2019. He was an Audit Partner at Deloitte and Touche for 36 years and now serves as a consultant to various companies and venture funds.

To support a seamless transition, the Knowltons have signed consulting agreements with the company through the end of the year.

