Taboola.com Q2 Loss Narrows, But Misses Estimates; Cuts Annual Revenue Guidance - Update

August 07, 2024 — 06:34 am EDT

For the full-year Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) slashed its revenue guidance below the Street view to eflect some Yahoo revenue that will now only be reflected in ex-TAC.

For the year, the company expects revenue of $1.735 billion to $1.765 billion, compared with earlier outlook for around $2 billion.

Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to post revenue of $1.91 billion.

Annual adjusted earnings are expected in the range of $84 million to $104 million.

The company also projects third-quarter adjusted earnings of $20 million to $30 million on revenue of $416 million to $446 million.

Q2 Results:

Taboola.com announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$4.3 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$31.3 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.0% to $428.2 million from $332 million last year.

Taboola.com Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$4.3 Mln. vs. -$31.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.01 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $428.2 Mln vs. $332 Mln last year.

