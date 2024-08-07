Taboola.com Ltd. Q2 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$4.3 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$31.3 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.0% to $428.2 million from $332 million last year.

Taboola.com Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$4.3 Mln. vs. -$31.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.01 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $428.2 Mln vs. $332 Mln last year.

