A Taboola.com Director Sold 61,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Director Monica Mijaleski sold 61,000 shares on May 8, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $307,000.

This transaction represented 33.41% of her direct holdings at the time and left her with 121,554 directly-held shares post-sale.

No indirect or derivative holdings were involved; all activity was from direct ownership of Common Stock.

Mijaleski retains 121,554 shares of Ordinary Shares; the sale aligns with historical cadence and reflects ongoing management of remaining share capacity.

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Director Monica Mijaleski reported the sale of 61,000 shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $307,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 61,000 Transaction value $307,440 Post-transaction shares (direct) 121,554 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$612,600

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($5.04).

Key questions

What proportion of Monica Mijaleski’s direct holdings was impacted by this transaction?

This sale involved 33.41% of her direct shares, reducing her direct position from approximately 183,000 to 121,554 shares.

This sale involved 33.41% of her direct shares, reducing her direct position from approximately 183,000 to 121,554 shares. Did this transaction involve any indirect or derivative ownership structures?

No; the filing confirms that all 61,000 shares sold were held and disposed of directly, with no trust, LLC, or derivative participation.

No; the filing confirms that all 61,000 shares sold were held and disposed of directly, with no trust, LLC, or derivative participation. How does this sale compare to prior activity by Mijaleski?

This is her second open-market sale since August 2024, consistent with a pattern of periodic liquidity events and reflecting a reduction in available holdings over time.

This is her second open-market sale since August 2024, consistent with a pattern of periodic liquidity events and reflecting a reduction in available holdings over time. What is the significance of remaining share classes after this sale?

Mijaleski continues to own 121,554 Ordinary Shares (direct), which can be converted to Common Stock, indicating she maintains a meaningful ongoing interest in Taboola.com Ltd.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 5/8/26) $5.25 Market capitalization $1.56 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.95 billion Net income (TTM) $110.10 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 8th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Taboola.com offers an AI-driven platform that recommends editorial content and advertisements across websites, devices, and mobile applications.

It generates revenue primarily through partnerships with digital publishers and advertisers, leveraging its recommendation engine to drive engagement and ad monetization.

The company serves global digital publishers, advertisers, and device manufacturers seeking to optimize content discovery and user engagement.

Taboola.com Ltd. operates at scale with a proprietary AI-based recommendation platform, supporting over $1.95 billion in TTM revenue and a global footprint. The company’s strategy centers on partnering with publishers and advertisers to maximize user engagement and monetization opportunities across the open web. Its competitive edge lies in advanced algorithmic technology and deep integration with digital content ecosystems.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 8 sale of Taboola.com shares by Board of Directors member Monica Mijaleski is not a cause for concern among investors. While the transaction size of 61,000 shares is substantial, it was executed primarily to fulfill tax obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock units.

The sale came at a time when Taboola shares were soaring. The stock hit a 52-week high of $5.26 on May 12, just days after Mijaleski’s disposition. The price increase was due to the company’s first quarter business performance.

Q1 revenue reached $466.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 9%, which exceeded the high end of Taboola’s guidance. Due to the strong result, the company raised its 2026 revenue forecast to $2 billion, representing growth over 2025’s $1.9 billion.

Taboola’s business is doing well, and despite the rise in share price, its price-to-earnings ratio of 15 is around a low point for the past year. This suggests its stock valuation is reasonable, making it a potential buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.