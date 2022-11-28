Taboola.com Spikes After Yahoo Acquires Minority Stake

(RTTNews) - Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) shares are surging on Monday morning after Yahoo entered a 30-year exclusive commercial agreement with the company. As part of the agreement, Yahoo will receive 24.99 percent of Taboola's shares with approximately 60 percent in standard ordinary shares and 40 percent in new non-voting ordinary shares. Yahoo will have representation on Taboola's board.

Taboola will exclusively power native advertising across all of Yahoo's digital properties and will be available to buy through the Yahoo DSP. As per the agreement, Taboola will benefit from Yahoo's scale as a leading consumer tech company.

Currently, Taboola is at $.280, up 52.17 percent from the previous close of $3.11 on a volume of 42,158,283.

