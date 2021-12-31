Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) shareholders have endured a 34% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) share price slid 34% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 21%. Taboola.com hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Taboola.com isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Taboola.com grew its revenue by 13% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 34% in a year. In a hot market it's easy to forget growth is the life-blood of a loss making company. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While Taboola.com shareholders are down 34% for the year, the market itself is up 21%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 5.6% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Taboola.com has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

