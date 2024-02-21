Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) closed at $4.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.32%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 9.74% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

The upcoming earnings release of Taboola.com Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 28, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, down 87.5% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $436.65 million, showing a 17.61% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Taboola.com Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Taboola.com Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Taboola.com Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.55, which means Taboola.com Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

