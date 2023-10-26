Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) ended the recent trading session at $3.44, demonstrating a -1.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Taboola.com Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 8, 2023. On that day, Taboola.com Ltd. is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $347.63 million, up 4.56% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.02 per share and a revenue of $1.46 billion, indicating changes of -94.29% and +3.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Taboola.com Ltd. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Taboola.com Ltd. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Taboola.com Ltd. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 174. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.23, which means Taboola.com Ltd. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.