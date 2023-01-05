Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) closed the most recent trading day at $3.22, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 22.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Taboola.com Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $369.37 million, down 9.4% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Taboola.com Ltd. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Taboola.com Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Taboola.com Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.94, which means Taboola.com Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA)

