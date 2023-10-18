Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) standing at $3.60, reflecting a -0.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.34% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Taboola.com Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 8, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.04, reflecting a 200% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $347.63 million, indicating a 4.56% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.02 per share and a revenue of $1.46 billion, indicating changes of -94.29% and +3.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Taboola.com Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Taboola.com Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Taboola.com Ltd. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 181.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.48.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, positioning it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.