Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) standing at $3.64, reflecting a -0.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.67%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.65% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Taboola.com Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 8, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.04, signifying a 200% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $347.63 million, reflecting a 4.56% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.02 per share and a revenue of $1.46 billion, demonstrating changes of -94.29% and +3.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Taboola.com Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Taboola.com Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Taboola.com Ltd. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 183.5. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.88 for its industry.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

