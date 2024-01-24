Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) reached $4.28, with a -0.7% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.13% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 4.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Taboola.com Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing an 87.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $436.65 million, up 17.61% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Taboola.com Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Taboola.com Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Taboola.com Ltd. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.66.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

