Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) closed at $3.22, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Taboola.com Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $315.84 million, down 7.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion, which would represent changes of -97.14% and +3.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Taboola.com Ltd.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Taboola.com Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Taboola.com Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 317 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.64.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.