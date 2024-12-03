Taboola, WeatherBug announce new, exclusive multi-year deal

Taboola (TBLA) announced a new three-year deal with WeatherBug, leading weather site and mobile app with over 20 million users and Taboola partner since 2019. Under the renewed deal, WeatherBug will continue to leverage Taboola’s suite of products across multiple user touchpoints to grow its audience, optimize user engagement, and drive revenue. Taboola will remain implemented across WeatherBug’s digital properties including its app and web interface.

