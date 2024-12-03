Taboola, WeatherBug announce new, exclusive multi-year deal

Taboola (TBLA) announced a new three-year deal with WeatherBug, leading weather site and mobile app with over 20 million users and Taboola partner since 2019. Under the renewed deal, WeatherBug will continue to leverage Taboola’s suite of products across multiple user touchpoints to grow its audience, optimize user engagement, and drive revenue. Taboola will remain implemented across WeatherBug’s digital properties including its app and web interface.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TBLA:
- Taboola announces new three-year deal with The Weather Company
- Taboola Reports Strong Q3 2024, Exceeds Expectations
- Taboola reports Q3 EPS (2c), consensus 8c
- Taboola sees Q4 revenue $475M, consensus $480.12M
- Taboola sees 2024 revenue $1.75B, consensus $1.75B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.