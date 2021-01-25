Taboola to go public through $2.6 bln blank-check deal

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Taboola, a company whose technology directs users to related content on the internet, said on Monday it would go public through a merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. IACA.N, a blank-check firm, in a deal valuing the company at about $2.6 billion. (https://bit.ly/3a402AP)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.