Taboola to go public through $2.6 bln blank-check deal

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Taboola, a company whose technology directs users to related content on the internet, said on Monday it would go public through a merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. IACA.N, a blank-check firm, in a deal valuing the company at about $2.6 billion. (https://bit.ly/3a402AP)

