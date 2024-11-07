Taboola sees Q4 revenue $475M, consensus $480.12M

Sees Q4 Adj. EBITDA up 82% YoY to $91M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TBLA:
- Taboola Surpasses Q3 2024 Expectations with Strong Growth
- Unusually active option classes on open November 5th
- Taboola announces major milestone for Taboola Creative Shop
- Taboola signs exclusive deal with National World, Axiom Media
- ai-assistant" target="_blank" style="color:blue" rel="nofollow noopener">Taboola introduces Abby generative AI assistant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.