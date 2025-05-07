Taboola Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Revenue Growth and Improved Profitability Metrics

Taboola reports Q1 2025 revenue of $427 million, up 3%, with improved adjusted EBITDA and operating loss metrics.

Quiver AI Summary

Taboola, a leading global performance advertising platform, reported strong first-quarter results for 2025, exceeding guidance in key metrics. For the quarter ending March 31, 2025, the company generated revenues of $427 million, a 3% increase from the previous year, driven by a 9% growth in scaled advertisers despite a decline in average revenue per advertiser. Gross profit rose by 10% to $119 million, contributing to an adjusted EBITDA of $36 million, up 53%. The CEO, Adam Singolda, noted momentum from disciplined execution and investment in the Realize platform. Looking forward, Taboola expects revenue guidance for the second quarter between $438 million and $458 million, with continued focus on growth strategies and shareholder returns through share repurchases.

Potential Positives

Revenues of $427 million for Q1 2025, an increase of 3% compared to Q1 2024, indicating steady growth in the company's performance.

Gross profit increased by 10% to $119 million, showcasing improved operational efficiency and cost management.

Adjusted EBITDA saw a significant rise of 53% to $36 million, with expanded margins, reflecting strong financial health and effective business strategies.

Positive cash flow from operating activities increased to $48 million, up from $32 million, indicating robust cash generation and financial stability.

Potential Negatives

Despite a revenue increase of 3%, there was a 3% decline in Average Revenue per Scaled Advertiser, indicating potential challenges in monetization efficiency.

The company reported an operating loss of $6 million, which, although improved from the previous year's loss, still suggests that the company is not yet profitable on an operational level.

Taboola is unable to provide guidance for projected net income (loss), which may raise concerns among investors about future profitability visibility and financial planning.

FAQ

What were Taboola's Q1 2025 revenue figures?

Taboola reported revenues of $427 million for Q1 2025, a 3% increase from the previous year.

How has Taboola's gross profit changed in Q1 2025?

Gross profit for Q1 2025 was $119 million, reflecting a 10% increase compared to Q1 2024.

What is Taboola's Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was reported at $36 million, up 53% from the previous year.

What guidance did Taboola provide for Q2 2025?

Taboola expects Q2 2025 revenues to be between $438 million and $458 million.

What is the focus of Taboola's future strategy?

Taboola aims to lead in performance advertising and will invest in growth opportunities while returning capital through share repurchases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TBLA Insider Trading Activity

$TBLA insiders have traded $TBLA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZVI LIMON has made 5 purchases buying 574,896 shares for an estimated $1,714,195 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ELDAD MANIV (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 247,073 shares for an estimated $951,712 .

. RICHARD T SCANLON sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $790,000

ADAM SINGOLDA (Founder and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 184,000 shares for an estimated $498,004 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TBLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $TBLA stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“We’re pleased to start the year off strong, coming in above our guidance across all key metrics,” said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola. “We’re building real momentum — fueled by disciplined execution, traction on our Realize platform, and a deep belief in our long-term opportunity. We’ll continue to invest where we see growth, return capital through share repurchases, and stay focused on becoming the leader in performance advertising beyond search and social.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results







(All comparisons are to the first quarter of 2024 unless otherwise noted.)









Revenues of $427 million



, an increase of 3%. Revenues were primarily driven by 9% growth in Scaled Advertisers partially offset by a 3% decline in Average Revenue per Scaled Advertiser. Q1 revenue growth primarily reflects broad-based growth, including growth in our existing Native business.



, an increase of 3%. Revenues were primarily driven by 9% growth in Scaled Advertisers partially offset by a 3% decline in Average Revenue per Scaled Advertiser. Q1 revenue growth primarily reflects broad-based growth, including growth in our existing Native business.





Gross Profit



of $119 million, an increase of 10%.



ex-TAC Gross Profit



was $152 million, an increase of 9%, including a (0.7%) impact from currency. Ex-TAC Gross Profit was primarily driven by growth in advertising spend as well as a mix shift to higher margin digital property partners.



of $119 million, an increase of 10%. was $152 million, an increase of 9%, including a (0.7%) impact from currency. Ex-TAC Gross Profit was primarily driven by growth in advertising spend as well as a mix shift to higher margin digital property partners.





Operating loss



was $6 million, improved from an operating loss of $18 million. Ratio of net loss to gross profit improved to (7.3%) from (24%).



Adjusted EBITDA



was $36 million, up 53%. Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded to 23.7% from 16.9%. Adjusted EBITDA growth was primarily driven by ad spend growth and continued cost discipline.



was $6 million, improved from an operating loss of $18 million. Ratio of net loss to gross profit improved to (7.3%) from (24%). was $36 million, up 53%. Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded to 23.7% from 16.9%. Adjusted EBITDA growth was primarily driven by ad spend growth and continued cost discipline.





Cash flow



generated by operating activities was $48 million, compared to $32 million.



Free Cash Flow



was $36 million, compared to $27 million. Increases in cash flow provided by operating activities and free cash flow were primarily due to strong collections, lower publisher prepayments, and continued cost discipline.









Second Quarter and Full Year 2025 Guidance







For the Second Quarter and Full Year 2025, the Company currently expects (dollars in millions):















Q2 2025









Guidance







​







FY 2025









Guidance

















Unaudited











Revenues





$438 - $458









$1,838 - $1,888









Gross profit





$124 - $134









$536 - $552









ex-TAC Gross Profit*





$156 - $166









$674 - $690









Adjusted EBITDA*





$38 - $44









$201 - $209









Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)*





$26 - $32









$122 - $128





























Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), we are not able to provide guidance for projected net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure. See



Appendix: Non-GAAP Guidance Reconciliation



for further information.







Webcast & Conference Call







Taboola’s senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that can be accessed via webcast at https://investors.taboola.com.





To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register at



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIacaf2c7404e543c8b93182315564cfb5



and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on May 7, 2026.







*About Non-GAAP Financial Information







This press release includes ex-TAC Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to revenues, gross profit, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding future financial and business trends relating to the Company. The Company believes that the use of these measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations because they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items are excluded or included in calculating them, which may vary from period to period. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP.







Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events including future financial or operating performance of Taboola.com Ltd. (the “Company”). In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “guidance”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “target”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.





These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and retain its management and key employees; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the degree to which, or whether, Realize can achieve its intended performance objectives and attract, retain and grow advertisers and advertising spending; the Company’s estimates of expenses and profitability and underlying assumptions with respect to accounting presentations and purchase price and other adjustments; the extent to which we will buyback any of our shares pursuant to authority granted by the Company’s Board of Directors, which may depend upon market and economic conditions, other business opportunities and priorities, satisfying required conditions under the Israeli Companies Law and the Companies Regulations or other factors; the ability to attract new digital properties and advertisers; ability to meet minimum guarantee requirements in contracts with digital properties; intense competition in the digital advertising space, including with competitors who have significantly more resources; ability to grow and scale the Company’s ad and content platform through new relationships with advertisers and digital properties; ability to secure high quality content from digital properties; ability to maintain relationships with current advertiser and digital property partners; ability to prioritize investments to improve profitability and free cash flow; ability to make continued investments in the Company’s AI-powered technology platform; the need to attract, train and retain highly-skilled technical workforce; changes in the regulation of, or market practice with respect to, “third party cookies” and its impact on digital advertising; continued engagement by users who interact with the Company’s platform on various digital properties; reliance on a limited number of partners for a significant portion of the Company’s revenue; changes in laws and regulations related to privacy, data protection, advertising regulation, competition and other areas related to digital advertising; ability to enforce, protect and maintain intellectual property rights; the potential or expected impact of tariffs on advertising spend, consumer and business sentiment, and the general economic environment; risks related to the fact that we are incorporated in Israel and governed by Israeli law; the potential impacts of the war in Israel to the Company’s operations; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.







About Taboola







Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.





Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600 million daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.







Investor Contacts:







Jessica Kourakos





Aadam Anwar





investors@taboola.com







Press Contact:







Dave Struzzi





press@taboola.com















First Quarter 2025 Financial Results







The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:









(dollars in millions, except per share data)







Three months ended









March 31,





















2025











​











2024





















Unaudited











Revenues





$





427.5













$





414.0













Gross profit





$





119.3













$





109.0













Net Income (loss)





$





(8.8





)









$





(26.2





)









EPS diluted (1)





$





(0.03





)









$





(0.08





)









Ratio of net loss to gross profit









(7.3





)%













(24.0





)%









Cash flow provided by operating activities





$





48.1













$





32.4













Cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and investments





$





216.2













$





181.0



































Non-GAAP Financial Data *























ex-TAC Gross Profit





$





151.7













$





138.9













Adjusted EBITDA





$





35.9













$





23.5













Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)





$





25.0













$





3.8













Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit









23.7





%













16.9





%









Free Cash Flow





$





36.1













$





26.8

















































(1) The weighted-average shares used in the computation of the diluted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 are 341,960,999 and 345,502,643, respectively. The weighted-average shares for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, included 298,323,708 and 300,303,941 Ordinary shares, and 43,637,291 and 45,198,702 Non-voting Ordinary shares, respectively.







Second Quarter and Full Year 2025 Guidance







For the Second Quarter and Full Year 2025, the Company currently expects (dollars in millions):















Q2 2025









Guidance







​







FY 2025









Guidance

















Unaudited















(dollars in millions)









Revenues





$438 - $458









$1,838 - $1,888









Gross profit





$124 - $134









$536 - $552









ex-TAC Gross Profit*





$156 - $166









$674 - $690









Adjusted EBITDA*





$38 - $44









$201 - $209









Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)*





$26 - $32









$122 - $128





























Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), we are not able to provide guidance for projected net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of net income (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on net income (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected net income (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.



















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

















March 31,













December 31,





















2025





















2024





















Unaudited





















ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS























Cash and cash equivalents





$





216,223













$





226,583













Short-term investments









—

















3,780













Restricted deposits









200

















200













Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of $12,458 and $11,815 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) (1)









304,914

















370,110













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









56,577

















55,328















Total current assets













577,914





















656,001

















NON-CURRENT ASSETS























Long-term prepaid expenses









24,385

















25,193













Commercial agreement asset









282,583

















286,619













Restricted deposits









1,462

















1,462













Operating lease right of use assets









81,708

















58,997













Property and equipment, net









75,479

















69,388













Intangible assets, net









51,320

















65,067













Goodwill









555,931

















555,931















Total non-current assets













1,072,868





















1,062,657

















Total assets









$









1,650,782

















$









1,718,658















(1) Includes related party trade receivables of $48,584 and $76,677, as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.



















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

















March 31,













December 31,





















2025





















2024





















Unaudited





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES























Trade payables (2)





$





279,510













$





309,229













Short-term operating lease liabilities









26,304

















21,881













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









131,455

















154,472













Current maturities of long-term loan









—

















—















Total current liabilities













437,269





















485,582

















LONG-TERM LIABILITIES























Long-term loan and revolving credit facility









126,500

















116,452













Long-term operating lease liabilities









60,672

















42,561













Warrants liability









1,642

















3,368













Deferred tax liabilities, net









2,377

















5,497













Other long-term liabilities









14,113

















13,292















Total long-term liabilities













205,304





















181,170

















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 11)

























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Ordinary shares with no par value - Authorized: 700,000,000 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 329,070,716 and 325,674,930 shares issued, and 284,444,554 and 293,134,865 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









—

















—













Non-voting Ordinary shares with no par value - Authorized: 46,000,000 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 45,198,702 shares issued, and 40,054,344 and 44,210,406 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









—

















—













Treasury Ordinary shares, at cost - 49,770,520 (44,626,162 Ordinary shares and 5,144,358 Non-voting Ordinary shares) and 33,528,361 (32,540,065 Ordinary shares and 988,296 Non-voting Ordinary shares) as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









(179,624





)













(130,117





)









Additional paid-in capital









1,351,576

















1,335,825













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(773





)













418













Accumulated deficit









(162,970





)













(154,220





)











Total shareholders' equity













1,008,209





















1,051,906

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$









1,650,782

















$









1,718,658















(2) Includes related party trade payables of $57,833 and $68,556, as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS













U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

















Three months ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024





















Unaudited













Revenues (1)









$









427,493

















$









414,008















Cost of revenues:





















Traffic acquisition cost (2)









279,797

















275,120













Other cost of revenues









28,389

















29,935













Total cost of revenues









308,186

















305,055















Gross profit











119,307

















108,953













Operating expenses:





















Research and development









35,956

















36,249













Sales and marketing









65,890

















67,608













General and administrative









23,723

















23,329













Total operating expenses









125,569

















127,186













Operating Loss









(6,262





)













(18,233





)









Finance expenses, net (3)









(4,500





)













(3,638





)









Loss before income taxes









(10,762





)













(21,871





)









Income tax benefit (expenses)









2,012

















(4,287





)











Net Loss









$









(8,750









)













$









(26,158









)































Net loss per share attributable to Ordinary and Non-voting Ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted





$





(0.03





)









$





(0.08





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Ordinary and Non-voting Ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted









341,960,999

















345,502,643













(1) Includes revenues from related party of $48,324 and $52,124, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





(2) Includes traffic acquisition cost to related party of $82,159 and $73,611 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





(3) Includes loss on extinguishment of debt of $6,597 for the three months ended March 31, 2025



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS













U.S. dollars in thousands

















Three Months Ended March 31, 2025





















2025





















2024





















Unaudited













Net Loss









$









(8,750









)













$









(26,158









)











Other comprehensive loss:





















Unrealized losses on derivative instruments, net









(1,191





)













(777





)









Other comprehensive loss









(1,191





)













(777





)











Comprehensive loss









$









(9,941









)













$









(26,935









)





































SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE













U.S. dollars in thousands

















Three months ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024





















Unaudited











Cost of revenues





$





867













$





1,011













Research and development









6,394

















6,378













Sales and marketing









4,221

















4,323













General and administrative









4,035

















4,689















Total share-based compensation expenses









$









15,517

















$









16,082









































DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE

























U.S. dollars in thousands

















Three months ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024





















Unaudited











Cost of revenues





$





8,699













$





10,717













Research and development









531

















887













Sales and marketing









11,263

















13,518













General and administrative









177

















199















Total depreciation and amortization expense









$









20,670

















$









22,601

































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













U.S. dollars in thousands





































Three months ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024





















Unaudited













Cash flows from operating activities























Net Loss





$





(8,750





)









$





(26,158





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by operating activities:









—

















—













Depreciation and amortization and write-offs









20,682

















25,321













Share-based compensation expenses









15,517

















16,401













Net gain from financing expenses









(1,038





)













(408





)









Revaluation of the Warrants liability









(1,726





)













39













Amortization of loan and credit facility issuance costs









413

















354













Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on short-term investments, net









—

















142













Loss on extinguishment of debt









6,597













$





—













Commercial agreement asset amortization









4,037













$





—













Change in operating assets and liabilities:





















Decrease in trade receivables, net (1)









65,196

















22,068













Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets and long-term prepaid expenses









4,434

















9,199













Decrease in trade payables (2)









(31,758





)













(8,262





)









Decrease in accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities









(22,196





)













(1,476





)









Decrease in deferred taxes, net









(3,120





)













(3,685





)









Change in operating lease right of use assets









6,211

















4,453













Change in operating lease liabilities









(6,388





)













(5,593





)











Net cash provided by operating activities













48,111





















32,395

















Cash flows from investing activities























Purchase of property and equipment, including capitalized internal-use software









(12,041





)













(5,589





)









Proceeds from business acquisition holdback liability









—

















719













Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments









3,780

















3,265















Net cash used in investing activities













(8,261









)

















(1,605









)













Cash flows from financing activities























Issuance costs









(663





)













(456





)









Exercise of options and vested RSUs









705

















1,809













Payment of tax withholding for share-based compensation expenses









(842





)













(709





)









Repurchase of ordinary shares and non-voting ordinary shares









(49,342





)













(27,758





)









Payments on account of repurchase of ordinary shares









(2,355





)













(1,658





)









Proceeds from revolving credit line, net of issuance costs









123,985

















—













Repayment of Long-term loan









(122,736





)













—















Net cash used in financing activities













(51,248









)

















(28,772









)













Exchange rate differences on balances of cash and cash equivalents













1,038





















408















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









(10,360





)













2,426













Cash and cash equivalents - at the beginning of the period









226,583

















176,108















Cash and cash equivalents - at end of the period









$









216,223

















$









178,534















(1) Includes an increase (decrease) in related party trade receivables of $(28,093) and $29,694, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





(2) Includes a decrease in related party trade payables of $(10,723) and $(22,480), for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













U.S. dollars in thousands

















Three Months Ended March 31, 2025





















2025





















2024





















Unaudited













Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

























Cash paid during the year for:























Income taxes





$





3,764













$





3,243













Interest





$





2,189

















3,610















Non-cash investing and financing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment, including capitalized internal-use software





$





1,895













$





4,262













Share-based compensation included in capitalized internal-use software





$





279













$





606













Exercise of options and vested RSUs





$





92













$





—













Creation of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liability





$





28,922













$





12



























APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Reconciliation









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 30, 2025 AND 2024 (UNAUDITED)







The following table provides a reconciliation of revenues to ex-TAC Gross Profit.















Three Months Ended March 31, 2025





















2025





















2024



















(dollars in thousands)











Revenues









$









427,493













​









$









414,008















Traffic acquisition cost (1)









279,797

















275,120













Other cost of revenues









28,389

















29,935













Gross profit





$





119,307













$





108,953













Add back: Other cost of revenues (1)









32,426









​









29,935















ex-TAC Gross Profit









$









151,733













​









$









138,888















________________________







1



The three months ended March 31, 2025 included $4,037 amortization expense of the non-cash based Commercial agreement asset. See Note 1b of Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.













The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.















Three Months Ended March 31, 2025





















2025





















2024



















(dollars in thousands)











Net Loss









$









(8,750









)













$









(26,158









)











Adjusted to exclude the following:





​









​









Finance expenses, net









4,500

















3,638













Income tax expenses (benefit)









(2,012





)













4,287













Depreciation and amortization (1)









24,707

















25,321













Share-based compensation expenses









15,518

















13,756













Holdback compensation expenses (2)









—

















2,645













Other costs (3)









1,972

















0















Adjusted EBITDA









$









35,935

















$









23,489















________________________





(1) The three months ended March 31, 2025 included $4,037 amortization expense of the non-cash based Commercial agreement asset. See Note 1b and Note 2 of the Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.





(2) Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition.





(3) The three months ended March 31, 2025 included $1,972 in professional and legal expenses related to a litigation matter in which the Company is the plaintiff and is not related to our ongoing business operations.













The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (loss).















Three Months Ended March 31, 2025





















2025





















2024



















(dollars in thousands)











Net Loss









$









(8,750









)













$









(26,158









)











Amortization of acquired intangibles (1)









17,783

















15,935













Share-based compensation expenses









15,518

















13,756













Holdback compensation expenses (2)









—

















2,645













Other costs (3)









1,972

















—













Revaluation of Warrants









(1,726





)













39













Foreign currency exchange rate losses (4)









(1,524





)













1,041













Income tax effects









(4,870





)













(3,426





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt (5)









6,597



















—

















Non-GAAP Net Income









$









25,000

















$









3,832















________________________





(1) The three months ended March 31, 2025 included $4,037 amortization expense of the non-cash based Commercial agreement asset. See Note 1b and Note 2 of the Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.





(2) Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition.





(3) The three months ended March 31, 2025 included $1,972 in professional and legal expenses related to a litigation matter in which the Company is the plaintiff and is not related to our ongoing business operations. See Note 1b of Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.





(4) Represents foreign currency exchange rate gains or losses related to the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities to the Company’s functional currency using exchange rates in effect at the end of the reporting period.





(5) See Note 8 of Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements













The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow.















Three Months Ended March 31, 2025





















2025





















2024



















(dollars in thousands)











Net cash provided by operating activities









$









48,111

















$









32,395















Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized internal-use software









(12,041





)













(5,589





)











Free Cash Flow









$









36,070

















$









26,806

























APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Guidance Reconciliation









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q2 2025 AND FULL YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE







(Unaudited)





The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Gross profit to ex-TAC Gross Profit.















Q2 2025









Guidance







​







FY 2025









Guidance

















Unaudited















(dollars in millions)

















Revenues





$438 - $458









$1,838 - $1,888









Traffic acquisition cost





($282) - ($292)









($1,164) - ($1,198)









Other cost of revenues





($32) - ($32)









($138) - ($138)









Gross profit





$124 - $134









$536 - $552









Add back: Other cost of revenues





($32) - ($32)





​





($138) - ($138)









ex-TAC Gross Profit





$156 - $166





​





$674 - $690





























Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), we are not able to provide guidance for projected net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of net income (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on net income (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected net income (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.