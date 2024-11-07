Taboola reports Q3 EPS (2c), consensus 8c

Reports Q3 revenue $433M, consensus $429.43M. “I’m happy with our Q3 performance, beating our Revenues, ex-TAC and Adjusted EBITDA guidance and raising our 2024 Free Cash Flow target,” said CEO Adam Singolda. “2024 is a big year for us, and I’m so proud of our execution, leading into a strong Q4. We are looking forward to delivering on our guidance, and having a very strong close to the year. We remain laser focused on driving demand and improving advertiser success. We are confident in our strategy of building the largest scale performance advertising company in the open web outside of the walled gardens, and look forward to sharing more about our long-term strategy at Taboola’s (TBLA) Investor Day early next year.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TBLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.