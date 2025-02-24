Taboola Partners with LINE to Launch Exclusive News Service for Global Users

Taboola partners with LINE for a three-year exclusive deal integrating Taboola News into LINE's global services.

Taboola, a leader in recommendations for the open web, has announced a three-year exclusive partnership with LINE, a global ecosystem with nearly 200 million monthly active users. This agreement designates Taboola as LINE's first third-party partner for news services in regions where such services are currently unavailable. LINE Plus, the business arm of LINE, will integrate Taboola News to enhance their offerings with engaging recommendations and advertisements. The collaboration, building on an existing relationship that started in 2021, aims to leverage Taboola's technology to improve news consumption and user engagement. Both companies' CEOs expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting its potential to blend AI with news delivery and advertising success.

Potential Positives

Taboola has secured an exclusive three-year deal with LINE, marking its entry as LINE's first third-party partner for providing a news service in regions lacking such a service.

The partnership will leverage LINE's extensive user base of nearly 200 million monthly active users, significantly enhancing Taboola's potential reach and advertising success.

This agreement showcases Taboola's established expertise in recommendation technology, potentially increasing its market credibility and influence in the industry.

Potential Negatives

Although the company has secured a new partnership with LINE, it marks only a third-party involvement in countries where their services are not yet available, potentially limiting immediate benefits and expansion impact.

The reliance on a single major partner, such as LINE, could pose risks if the partnership encounters issues or fails to meet expectations.

The press release heavily emphasizes future projections and partnerships, which may highlight the company's reliance on upcoming developments rather than current solid performance indicators.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between Taboola and LINE?

Taboola announced a three-year exclusive deal with LINE to provide news recommendations and ads globally in new ways.

How will Taboola News benefit LINE users?

Taboola News will enhance news consumption for LINE's nearly 200 million users, helping them stay informed with relevant information.

What technologies does Taboola use to power recommendations?

Taboola uses artificial intelligence to power its recommendation platform, driving user engagement and monetization across digital properties.

What brands are currently using Taboola's services?

Taboola's advertising platform serves major brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers, and eBay, focusing on e-commerce recommendations.

When did Taboola and LINE start their collaboration?

Taboola and LINE began their collaboration in 2021, leading to this new exclusive partnership for news recommendations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TBLA Insider Trading Activity

$TBLA insiders have traded $TBLA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELDAD MANIV (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $818,966 .

. RICHARD T SCANLON sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $790,000

ZVI LIMON has made 3 purchases buying 237,884 shares for an estimated $750,341 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LYNDA M CLARIZIO sold 29,606 shares for an estimated $106,877

MONICA MIJALESKI sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $105,600

$TBLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $TBLA stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Taboola





(Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a new, exclusive three-year deal with





LINE





, a diverse, global ecosystem that includes a messaging app, lifestyle, fintech, Web3, e-commerce, gaming, entertainment, AI, and more, reaching nearly 200 million monthly active users. This agreement marks Taboola as LINE’s first third-party partner for providing a news service in countries where such a service is not yet available.





Under the new long-term, highly strategic partnership, LINE Plus, LINE’s business arm operating in global markets, will integrate





Taboola News





to power recommendations and ads globally in new, engaging ways. Taboola News brings recommendations from Taboola’s large publisher network directly into offerings from mobile carriers and device manufacturers, including smartphone screens. Taboola and LINE have an existing relationship and began working together in 2021.





"LINE connects people all over the world, providing them with access to important information and services. News consumption plays a key role in achieving this, as it motivates people to stay informed about the world around them,” said Eunjung Lee, CEO of LINE Plus. “Taboola has been very helpful in enhancing our user recommendations, and their expertise in recommendation technology made it easy for us to choose Taboola News as our first exclusive partner.”





“LINE has built an incredible mobile-first brand that consumers trust,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder of Taboola. “With their massive user base, LINE has become a great place for millions of consumers to communicate, discover news, and engage with content, all around the world. We’re honored that they’re trusting us for ads and couldn’t be more excited to see how Taboola News will blend the open web and use of AI, and bring ultimate advertiser success.”







About Taboola







Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.





The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.





Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.





Learn more at





www.taboola.com





and follow @taboola on Twitter.







