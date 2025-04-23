Taboola Expands Gannett Partnership, Launches Realize For Performance Advertising

(RTTNews) - Taboola has announced an expanded partnership with Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), the media company behind USA TODAY and over 200 local publications nationwide.

Building on a relationship that began in 2013, Taboola will now provide access to display advertising on Gannett's digital platforms through its new AI-powered offering, Realize.

Realize represents a strategic shift for Taboola as it broadens its reach beyond native ads into performance advertising. This tool enables advertisers to access not only Gannett's display inventory but also a wider network of publishers, apps, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The AI performance engine behind Realize leverages unique first-party data from Taboola's publisher integrations to optimize ad placements across the open web more effectively than traditional platforms.

Gannett's Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations, Tim Wolfe, noted that Taboola has consistently been a valuable strategic partner, contributing significantly to audience growth, engagement, and monetization.

Taboola CEO Adam Singolda emphasized the success of the ongoing partnership and highlighted Realize as a key innovation in helping performance advertisers achieve better results on trusted platforms. He pointed to the combination of proprietary data, advanced AI, and broad distribution as critical advantages of the expanded collaboration.

GCI is currently trading at $3.47 on the NYSE, showing no change in price.

