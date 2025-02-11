Taboola Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Investor Day Event

Taboola announces participation in investor conferences and an Investor Day event in March 2025. Webcasts available online.

Quiver AI Summary

Taboola, a leader in recommendations for the open web, announced that its management team will participate in several upcoming investor conferences, including the JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 3-4, 2025, and the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 6, 2025. A live webcast of the fireside chats at these events will be available on their investor relations website. Additionally, Taboola will host an Investor Day on March 26, 2025, in New York City, with RSVP details provided for interested parties. The company leverages AI to enhance user engagement and monetization for digital properties, partnering with major names like Yahoo and CNBC, and serving nearly 600 million daily active users through 18,000 advertisers.

Potential Positives

Participation in prominent investor conferences demonstrates Taboola's commitment to transparency and engagement with the investment community.

The upcoming Investor Day scheduled for March 26, 2025, provides an opportunity for direct communication with investors and may enhance investor relations.

Taboola's partnerships with recognized digital properties and a substantial advertiser base indicate strong market positioning and potential for continued growth.

The company's leadership in e-commerce recommendations and significant transactions reflect its innovative capabilities and effectiveness in driving revenue.

Potential Negatives

The announcement does not contain any new information or significant updates about the company's performance or strategic direction, which may lead investors to perceive a lack of progress.

The scheduled investor conferences and Investor Day might be interpreted as a sign that the company is seeking to bolster investor confidence amidst potential underlying concerns.

FAQ

What investor conferences is Taboola participating in?

Taboola will participate in the JMP Securities Technology Conference and the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

When is Taboola's Investor Day scheduled?

Taboola's Investor Day is scheduled for March 26, 2025, in New York City.

How can I watch Taboola's fireside chats?

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on Taboola's investor relations website at investors.taboola.com.

What services does Taboola offer to digital properties?

Taboola provides recommendations powered by artificial intelligence to help digital properties enhance user engagement and monetization.

Who are some of Taboola's key customers?

Key customers of Taboola include Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers, and eBay, among others.

$TBLA Insider Trading Activity

$TBLA insiders have traded $TBLA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELDAD MANIV (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $818,966 .

. RICHARD T SCANLON sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $790,000

ZVI LIMON has made 3 purchases buying 237,884 shares for an estimated $750,341 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LYNDA M CLARIZIO sold 29,606 shares for an estimated $106,877

MONICA MIJALESKI sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $105,600

$TBLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $TBLA stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:







Event



: JMP Securities Technology Conference





Date: Monday, March 3 & Tuesday, March 4, 2025





Fireside Chat: 11:00 a.m. PT (March 4, 2025)











Event



: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference





Date: Thursday, March 6, 2026





Fireside Chat: 10:45 a.m. PT





A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on Taboola’s investor relations website at





investors.taboola.com





.







Investor Day







As previously announced, Taboola will host an Investor Day on March 26, 2025 in New York City. To RSVP for the event, please reach out to





investors@taboola.com





. A live webcast and archived replay can be found on Taboola’s investor relations website at





investors.taboola.com





.







About Taboola







Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.





The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.





Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.





Learn more at





www.taboola.com





and follow @taboola on X.







Investor Contacts:







Jessica Kourakos





Aadam Anwar









investors@taboola.com











Press Contact:







Dave Struzzi









press@taboola.com







