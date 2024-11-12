Taboola announces new three-year deal with The Weather Company

Taboola (TBLA) announced a new three-year deal with The Weather Company, extending its long-term partnership. The world’s most accurate weather forecaster, The Weather Company provides weather data, insights and scalable solutions in a privacy-forward way, reaching thousands of businesses and 360 million people monthly.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TBLA:
- Taboola Reports Strong Q3 2024, Exceeds Expectations
- Taboola reports Q3 EPS (2c), consensus 8c
- Taboola sees Q4 revenue $475M, consensus $480.12M
- Taboola sees 2024 revenue $1.75B, consensus $1.75B
- Taboola Surpasses Q3 2024 Expectations with Strong Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.