Taboola announces new three-year deal with The Weather Company

Taboola (TBLA) announced a new three-year deal with The Weather Company, extending its long-term partnership. The world’s most accurate weather forecaster, The Weather Company provides weather data, insights and scalable solutions in a privacy-forward way, reaching thousands of businesses and 360 million people monthly.

