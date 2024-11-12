News & Insights

Taboola announces new three-year deal with The Weather Company

November 12, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Taboola (TBLA) announced a new three-year deal with The Weather Company, extending its long-term partnership. The world’s most accurate weather forecaster, The Weather Company provides weather data, insights and scalable solutions in a privacy-forward way, reaching thousands of businesses and 360 million people monthly.

