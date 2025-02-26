Taboola Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization Expansion

Taboola announced a $200 million share repurchase authorization, totaling $240 million, and plans an Investor Day on March 26.

Taboola, a leading performance advertising company, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional $200 million share repurchase program, increasing the total to approximately $240 million. CFO Steve Walker expressed confidence in the company's performance and cash flow, indicating a strong anticipation for future growth. The share buybacks may occur at various times and methods, depending on market conditions, and can be halted or adjusted by the company at its discretion. Additionally, Taboola will host an Investor Day on March 26, 2025, in New York City, where executives will discuss the company's strategy and financial outlook, with a live webcast available for interested parties.

Taboola's Board of Directors approved an additional share repurchase authorization of up to $200 million, reflecting strong confidence in the company’s financial performance and free cash flow generation.

The total share repurchase authorization now stands at approximately $240 million, indicating a significant commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The announcement of the upcoming Investor Day on March 26, 2025, provides an opportunity for management to communicate the company’s strategy and growth prospects directly to investors.

The company is increasing its share repurchase authorization, which could indicate a lack of growth investment opportunities, possibly leading to concerns about future expansion and innovation.

The discretion to suspend, modify, or discontinue the share buyback program at any time without prior notice may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The lack of specific details regarding the reasons for expanding the buyback authorization and the anticipated impact on share value may lead to uncertainty among investors about the company's financial strategy.

$TBLA Insider Trading Activity

$TBLA insiders have traded $TBLA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELDAD MANIV (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $818,966 .

. RICHARD T SCANLON sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $790,000

ZVI LIMON has made 3 purchases buying 237,884 shares for an estimated $750,341 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LYNDA M CLARIZIO sold 29,606 shares for an estimated $106,877

MONICA MIJALESKI sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $105,600

$TBLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $TBLA stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that its Board of Directors approved an additional share repurchase authorization of up to $200 million of the company's outstanding shares, bringing the current total authorization to approximately $240 million.





“Driven by our confidence in the business and our ability to generate strong free cash flow, we are pleased to announce a substantial expansion to our existing share repurchase authorization,” said Steve Walker, CFO of Taboola. “Looking ahead, we expect to build upon our strong 2024 performance, while strategically investing in our future growth."





Any purchases under the program may be made from time to time in the open market, through trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The timing and amount of any share buybacks will be subject to market conditions and other factors determined by the Company. The Company may suspend, modify or discontinue the program at any time in its sole discretion without prior notice. This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.







Upcoming Investor Day







As previously announced, Taboola will host an Investor Day on March 26, 2025 in New York City. During the event members of Taboola’s management team and special guests will share details on Taboola’s strategy, market opportunity and financial outlook. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and will end at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. A live video webcast of the event and slide presentation can be found on Taboola’s investor relations website. A replay of the event will be available via webcast for twelve months at investors.taboola.com







About Taboola







Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.





Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600 million daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.







Investor Contacts:







Jessica Kourakos





Aadam Anwar









investors@taboola.com











Press Contact:







Dave Struzzi









press@taboola.com







