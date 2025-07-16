Taboola to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Taboola will announce its Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Potential Positives

Taboola is scheduled to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, which may provide investors and stakeholders with insights into the company's performance and growth.

The conference call and webcast for discussing financial results will allow direct engagement with senior management, enhancing transparency and communication with investors.

Taboola's advertising technology empowers businesses to achieve measurable outcomes, indicating a strong value proposition that attracts a broad client base, including major publishers like NBC News and Yahoo.

The company's reach of approximately 600 million daily active users demonstrates significant scale and potential for advertisers, reinforcing its market leadership in performance advertising technology.

Potential Negatives

Absence of any details regarding expected financial performance, which raises concerns among investors about the company's stability or growth prospects.



The press release does not address recent market trends or competitive landscape, potentially leading to uncertainty about Taboola's positioning in the industry.



No mention of any strategic initiatives or changes that might affect future performance, leaving investors with limited insight into the company's direction.

FAQ

When will Taboola release its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Taboola will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

What time is the Taboola financial results conference call?

The conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 6, 2025.

How can I access the Taboolaearnings callwebcast?

The webcast can be accessed via Taboola's investor website at https://investors.taboola.com.

Will the Taboola financial results webcast be available after the live call?

Yes, the webcast will be available for replay for one year until August 6, 2026.

Who can I contact for more information about Taboola's financial results?

You can contact Jessica Kourakos or Aadam Anwar at investors@taboola.com for inquiries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TBLA Insider Trading Activity

$TBLA insiders have traded $TBLA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZVI LIMON has made 2 purchases buying 337,012 shares for an estimated $963,854 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM SINGOLDA (Founder and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 184,000 shares for an estimated $498,004 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ELDAD MANIV (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 67,156 shares for an estimated $208,057.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TBLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $TBLA stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TBLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TBLA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TBLA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TBLA forecast page.

$TBLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TBLA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TBLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $4.5 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Mark Zgutowicz from Benchmark set a target price of $4.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 01/27/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that it will release second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET.







What



: Taboola Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call







When



: Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET







Details



: Taboola's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that can be accessed via webcast at





https://investors.taboola.com





. To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register at





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI66bbf11936d147898488004a728e0c4b









and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on August 6, 2026.







About Taboola







Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.





Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.







Investor Contacts



:





Jessica Kourakos





Aadam Anwar









investors@taboola.com











Press Contact



:





Dave Struzzi









press@taboola.com







