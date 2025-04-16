Taboola to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

Taboola will announce its Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Taboola has announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, with a conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call via a provided webcast link or register for phone access. The session will also be available for replay for a year following the announcement. Taboola, known for its performance advertising technology, works with numerous businesses and publishers to deliver measurable outcomes, reaching approximately 600 million daily active users.

Potential Positives

Taboola is set to announce its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating a regular reporting schedule that demonstrates transparency and commitment to investor communication.

The company will hold a conference call and webcast for discussing its earnings, providing stakeholders with direct access to management and insights into its financial performance.

Taboola's partnership with major publishers and OEMs demonstrates its strong market position and ability to reach a vast audience of approximately 600 million daily active users, signaling its significance in the advertising technology landscape.

Potential Negatives

Delayed financial results announcement may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's performance and transparency.

Hosting theearnings callafter a significant delay in reporting could suggest potential issues with financial stability or operational challenges.

There is no mention of specific expectations or guidance for future performance, which may lead to uncertainty for shareholders.

FAQ

When will Taboola announce its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Taboola will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

What time is the Taboolaearnings conference call

The Taboolaearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on May 7, 2025.

How can I access the Taboola conference call?

You can access the conference call via webcast at https://investors.taboola.com or register for phone access at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIacaf2c7404e543c8b93182315564cfb5.

Will the Taboola earnings webcast be available for replay?

Yes, the webcast will be available for replay for one year, until May 7, 2026.

What services does Taboola provide?

Taboola provides performance advertising technology that helps businesses grow by delivering measurable outcomes at scale.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TBLA Insider Trading Activity

$TBLA insiders have traded $TBLA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZVI LIMON has made 5 purchases buying 574,896 shares for an estimated $1,714,195 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ELDAD MANIV (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 247,073 shares for an estimated $951,712 .

. RICHARD T SCANLON sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $790,000

ADAM SINGOLDA (Founder and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 184,000 shares for an estimated $498,004 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TBLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $TBLA stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that it will release first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET.







What



: Taboola First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call







When



: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET







Details



: Taboola's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that can be accessed via webcast at





https://investors.taboola.com





. To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register at





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIacaf2c7404e543c8b93182315564cfb5





and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on May 7, 2026.







About Taboola







Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.





Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.







Investor Contacts



:





Jessica Kourakos





Aadam Anwar









investors@taboola.com











Press Contact



:





Dave Struzzi









press@taboola.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.