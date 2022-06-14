TABLE-Yields rise in weekly South African government bond auction
JOHANNESBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold a total of 3.9 billion rand ($242.04 million) of its 2035 ZAR2035=, 2040 ZAR2040= and 2044 ZAR2044= bonds on Tuesday.
Yields rose compared with the previous auctions.
R2035 BOND: Feb 28, 2035 - 8.875% coupon
Auction date:
14/06/22
24/05/22
Best bid %
10.990
10.420
Worst bid %
11.400
10.800
Clearing yield %
11.170
10.570
Total bids (R'bln)
2.620
3.080
Allotted (R'bln)
1.300
1.300
Bid-to-cover-ratio
2.0
2.2
R2040 BOND: Jan 31, 2040 - 9% coupon
Auction date:
14/06/22
17/05/22
Best bid %
11.365
10.875
Worst bid %
11.690
11.240
Clearing yield %
11.485
11.020
Total bids (R'bln)
3.140
2.665
Allotted (R'bln)
1.300
1.300
Bid-to-cover-ratio
2.4
2.0
R2044 BOND: Jan 31, 2044 - 8.75% coupon
Auction date:
14/06/22
31/05/22
Best bid %
11.350
10.840
Worst bid %
11.750
11.150
Clearing yield %
11.505
11.020
Total bids (R'bln)
2.905
2.100
Allotted (R'bln)
1.300
1.300
Bid-to-cover-ratio
2.2
1.6
($1 = 16.1128 rand)
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Tim Cocks)
