TABLE-Yields rise in weekly South African government bond auction

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa's government sold a total of 3.9 billion rand ($242.04 million) of its 2035, 2040 and 2044 bonds on Tuesday.

Yields rose compared with the previous auctions.

R2035 BOND: Feb 28, 2035 - 8.875% coupon

Auction date:

14/06/22

24/05/22

Best bid %

10.990

10.420

Worst bid %

11.400

10.800

Clearing yield %

11.170

10.570

Total bids (R'bln)

2.620

3.080

Allotted (R'bln)

1.300

1.300

Bid-to-cover-ratio

2.0

2.2

R2040 BOND: Jan 31, 2040 - 9% coupon

Auction date:

14/06/22

17/05/22

Best bid %

11.365

10.875

Worst bid %

11.690

11.240

Clearing yield %

11.485

11.020

Total bids (R'bln)

3.140

2.665

Allotted (R'bln)

1.300

1.300

Bid-to-cover-ratio

2.4

2.0

R2044 BOND: Jan 31, 2044 - 8.75% coupon

Auction date:

14/06/22

31/05/22

Best bid %

11.350

10.840

Worst bid %

11.750

11.150

Clearing yield %

11.505

11.020

Total bids (R'bln)

2.905

2.100

Allotted (R'bln)

1.300

1.300

Bid-to-cover-ratio

2.2

1.6

($1 = 16.1128 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Tim Cocks)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

