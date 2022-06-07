World Markets

TABLE-Yields higher in weekly South African government bond auction

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's government sold a total of 3.9 billion rand ($253.03 million) of its 2032, 2037 and 2048 bonds on Tuesday.

June 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold a total of 3.9 billion rand ($253.03 million) of its 2032 ZAR2032=, 2037 ZAR2037= and 2048 ZAR2048= bonds on Tuesday.

Yields were mostly higher compared with the previous auctions.

R2032 BOND: March 31, 2032 - 6.25% coupon

Auction date

07/06/22

17/05/22

Best bid %

10.250

10.240

Worst bid %

10.620

10.520

Clearing yield %

10.380

10.350

Total bids (R'bln)

4.315

4.940

Allocated (R'bln)

1.300

1.300

Bid-to-cover-ratio

3.3

3.8

R2037 BOND: Jan 31, 2037 - 8.5% coupon

Auction date:

07/06/22

31/05/22

Best bid %

10.800

10.655

Worst bid %

11.150

11.000

Clearing yield %

10.960

10.800

Total bids (R'bln)

2.620

3.075

Allotted (R'bln)

1.300

1.300

Bid-to-cover-ratio

2.0

2.4

R2048 BOND: Feb 28, 2048 - 8.75% coupon

Auction date:

07/06/22

10/05/22

Best bid %

10.890

10.980

Worst bid %

11.215

11.400

Clearing yield %

11.015

11.110

Total bids (R'bln)

3.185

2.665

Allotted (R'bln)

1.300

1.300

Bid-to-cover-ratio

2.5

2.1

($1 = 15.4134 rand)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((Anait.miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular