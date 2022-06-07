TABLE-Yields higher in weekly South African government bond auction

June 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold a total of 3.9 billion rand ($253.03 million) of its 2032 ZAR2032=, 2037 ZAR2037= and 2048 ZAR2048= bonds on Tuesday.

Yields were mostly higher compared with the previous auctions.

R2032 BOND: March 31, 2032 - 6.25% coupon

Auction date

07/06/22

17/05/22

Best bid %

10.250

10.240

Worst bid %

10.620

10.520

Clearing yield %

10.380

10.350

Total bids (R'bln)

4.315

4.940

Allocated (R'bln)

1.300

1.300

Bid-to-cover-ratio

3.3

3.8

R2037 BOND: Jan 31, 2037 - 8.5% coupon

Auction date:

07/06/22

31/05/22

Best bid %

10.800

10.655

Worst bid %

11.150

11.000

Clearing yield %

10.960

10.800

Total bids (R'bln)

2.620

3.075

Allotted (R'bln)

1.300

1.300

Bid-to-cover-ratio

2.0

2.4

R2048 BOND: Feb 28, 2048 - 8.75% coupon

Auction date:

07/06/22

10/05/22

Best bid %

10.890

10.980

Worst bid %

11.215

11.400

Clearing yield %

11.015

11.110

Total bids (R'bln)

3.185

2.665

Allotted (R'bln)

1.300

1.300

Bid-to-cover-ratio

2.5

2.1

($1 = 15.4134 rand)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

