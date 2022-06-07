TABLE-Yields higher in weekly South African government bond auction
June 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's government sold a total of 3.9 billion rand ($253.03 million) of its 2032 ZAR2032=, 2037 ZAR2037= and 2048 ZAR2048= bonds on Tuesday.
Yields were mostly higher compared with the previous auctions.
R2032 BOND: March 31, 2032 - 6.25% coupon
Auction date
07/06/22
17/05/22
Best bid %
10.250
10.240
Worst bid %
10.620
10.520
Clearing yield %
10.380
10.350
Total bids (R'bln)
4.315
4.940
Allocated (R'bln)
1.300
1.300
Bid-to-cover-ratio
3.3
3.8
R2037 BOND: Jan 31, 2037 - 8.5% coupon
Auction date:
07/06/22
31/05/22
Best bid %
10.800
10.655
Worst bid %
11.150
11.000
Clearing yield %
10.960
10.800
Total bids (R'bln)
2.620
3.075
Allotted (R'bln)
1.300
1.300
Bid-to-cover-ratio
2.0
2.4
R2048 BOND: Feb 28, 2048 - 8.75% coupon
Auction date:
07/06/22
10/05/22
Best bid %
10.890
10.980
Worst bid %
11.215
11.400
Clearing yield %
11.015
11.110
Total bids (R'bln)
3.185
2.665
Allotted (R'bln)
1.300
1.300
Bid-to-cover-ratio
2.5
2.1
($1 = 15.4134 rand)
(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk Editing by Promit Mukherjee)
