TABLE-U.S. oil rig count rose 2 at 522 - Baker Hughes

New York, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The number of rigs drilling for gas in the United States rose by 3 to 127 in the week to Feb 25, while oil-directed drilling rigs rose by 2 to 522, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday. Current vs Week vs Year Location Week +/- Ago +/- Ago Land 635 5 630 250 385 Inland Waters 3 0 3 3 0 Offshore 12 0 12 -5 17 United States Total 650 5 645 248 402 Gulf Of Mexico 12 0 12 -5 17 Canada 224 4 220 61 163 North America 874 9 865 309 565 Current vs Week vs Year U.S. Breakout Information Week +/- Ago +/- Ago Oil 522 2 520 213 309 Gas 127 3 124 35 92 Miscellaneous 1 0 1 0 1 Directional 31 0 31 13 18 Horizontal 593 4 589 234 359 Vertical 26 1 25 1 25 Current vs Week vs Year Canada Breadkdown Information Week +/- Ago +/- Ago Oil 138 3 135 46 92 Gas 85 0 85 14 71 Miscellaneous 1 1 0 1 0 Current vs Week vs Year Major State Variances Week +/- Ago +/- Ago Alaska 8 0 8 5 3 California 7 0 7 0 7 Colorado 14 0 14 6 8 Kansas 1 1 0 1 0 Louisiana 54 1 53 7 47 New Mexico 95 1 94 33 62 North Dakota 33 0 33 19 14 Ohio 11 0 11 4 7 Oklahoma 51 -2 53 34 17 Pennsylvania 25 0 25 5 20 Texas 312 4 308 115 197 Utah 12 0 12 9 3 West Virginia 11 0 11 0 11 Wyoming 14 0 14 9 5 Current vs Week vs Year Major Basin Variances Week +/- Ago +/- Ago Ardmore Woodford 1 0 1 1 0 Arkoma Woodford 3 0 3 3 0 Barnett 3 0 3 2 1 Cana Woodford 28 2 26 19 9 DJ-Niobrara 14 0 14 7 7 Eagle Ford 54 0 54 25 29 Granite Wash 3 -2 5 3 0 Haynesville 61 3 58 15 46 Marcellus 36 0 36 5 31 Mississippian 1 1 0 1 0 Permian 309 3 306 101 208 Utica 11 0 11 4 7 Williston 34 0 34 20 14 (Reporting by Reuters Energy Desk +1 646 223 6050)

