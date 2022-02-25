TABLE-U.S. oil rig count rose 2 at 522 - Baker Hughes

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

The number of rigs drilling for gas in the United States rose by 3 to 127 in the week to Feb 25, while oil-directed drilling rigs rose by 2 to 522, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

    New York, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The number of rigs drilling for gas in the United States rose by 3 to 127 in the week to Feb 25, while oil-directed drilling rigs rose by 2 to 522, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

                                   Current                        vs Week                        vs Year
Location                              Week                    +/-     Ago                    +/-     Ago

Land                                   635                      5     630                    250     385
Inland Waters                            3                      0       3                      3       0
Offshore                                12                      0      12                     -5      17
United States Total                    650                      5     645                    248     402
Gulf Of Mexico                          12                      0      12                     -5      17
Canada                                 224                      4     220                     61     163
North America                          874                      9     865                    309     565

                                   Current                        vs Week                        vs Year
U.S. Breakout Information             Week                    +/-     Ago                    +/-     Ago

Oil                                    522                      2     520                    213     309
Gas                                    127                      3     124                     35      92
Miscellaneous                            1                      0       1                      0       1
Directional                             31                      0      31                     13      18
Horizontal                             593                      4     589                    234     359
Vertical                                26                      1      25                      1      25

                                   Current                        vs Week                        vs Year
Canada Breadkdown Information         Week                    +/-     Ago                    +/-     Ago

Oil                                    138                      3     135                     46      92
Gas                                     85                      0      85                     14      71
Miscellaneous                            1                      1       0                      1       0

                                   Current                        vs Week                        vs Year
Major State Variances                 Week                    +/-     Ago                    +/-     Ago

Alaska                                   8                      0       8                      5       3
California                               7                      0       7                      0       7
Colorado                                14                      0      14                      6       8
Kansas                                   1                      1       0                      1       0
Louisiana                               54                      1      53                      7      47
New Mexico                              95                      1      94                     33      62
North Dakota                            33                      0      33                     19      14
Ohio                                    11                      0      11                      4       7
Oklahoma                                51                     -2      53                     34      17
Pennsylvania                            25                      0      25                      5      20
Texas                                  312                      4     308                    115     197
Utah                                    12                      0      12                      9       3
West Virginia                           11                      0      11                      0      11
Wyoming                                 14                      0      14                      9       5

                                   Current                        vs Week                        vs Year
Major Basin Variances                 Week                    +/-     Ago                    +/-     Ago

Ardmore Woodford                         1                      0       1                      1       0
Arkoma Woodford                          3                      0       3                      3       0
Barnett                                  3                      0       3                      2       1
Cana Woodford                           28                      2      26                     19       9
DJ-Niobrara                             14                      0      14                      7       7
Eagle Ford                              54                      0      54                     25      29
Granite Wash                             3                     -2       5                      3       0
Haynesville                             61                      3      58                     15      46
Marcellus                               36                      0      36                      5      31
Mississippian                            1                      1       0                      1       0
Permian                                309                      3     306                    101     208
Utica                                   11                      0      11                      4       7
Williston                               34                      0      34                     20      14


(Reporting by Reuters Energy Desk +1 646 223 6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More