TABLE-U.S. oil rig count rose 1 at 623 - Baker Hughes

    New York, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The number of rigs drilling for gas in the United States rose by 2 to 157 in the week to Nov 18, while oil-directed drilling rigs rose by 1 to 623, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

                                   Current                        vs Week                        vs Year
Location                              Week                    +/-     Ago                    +/-     Ago

Land                                   762                      4     758                    216     546
Inland Waters                            3                     -1       4                      1       2
Offshore                                17                      0      17                      2      15
United States Total                    782                      3     779                    219     563
Gulf Of Mexico                          16                      0      16                      1      15
Canada                                 201                      1     200                     34     167
North America                          983                      4     979                    253     730

                                   Current                        vs Week                        vs Year
U.S. Breakout Information             Week                    +/-     Ago                    +/-     Ago

Oil                                    623                      1     622                    162     461
Gas                                    157                      2     155                     55     102
Miscellaneous                            2                      0       2                      2       0
Directional                             45                     -1      46                     10      35
Horizontal                             714                      3     711                    208     506
Vertical                                23                      1      22                      1      22

                                   Current                        vs Week                        vs Year
Canada Breadkdown Information         Week                    +/-     Ago                    +/-     Ago

Oil                                    135                      2     133                     33     102
Gas                                     66                     -1      67                      1      65

                                   Current                        vs Week                        vs Year
Major State Variances                 Week                    +/-     Ago                    +/-     Ago

Alaska                                  10                      0      10                      4       6
California                               5                      0       5                     -5      10
Colorado                                22                      0      22                     10      12
Louisiana                               65                      0      65                     16      49
New Mexico                             103                     -3     106                     20      83
North Dakota                            38                      0      38                     15      23
Ohio                                    13                      0      13                      3      10
Oklahoma                                69                      2      67                     25      44
Pennsylvania                            22                      0      22                      4      18
Texas                                  375                      2     373                    104     271
Utah                                    13                      1      12                      4       9
West Virginia                           17                      0      17                      6      11
Wyoming                                 24                      0      24                      9      15

                                   Current                        vs Week                        vs Year
Major Basin Variances                 Week                    +/-     Ago                    +/-     Ago

Ardmore Woodford                         6                      0       6                      6       0
Arkoma Woodford                          3                     -1       4                      0       3
Barnett                                  3                      0       3                      2       1
Cana Woodford                           28                      1      27                      4      24
DJ-Niobrara                             20                      0      20                      9      11
Eagle Ford                              71                      0      71                     29      42
Granite Wash                             4                     -1       5                      1       3
Haynesville                             70                     -1      71                     23      47
Marcellus                               39                      0      39                     10      29
Mississippian                            2                      1       1                      2       0
Permian                                349                     -1     350                     71     278
Utica                                   13                      0      13                      3      10
Williston                               42                      1      41                     18      24


(Reporting by Reuters Energy Desk +1 646 223 6050)

