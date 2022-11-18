TABLE-U.S. oil rig count rose 1 at 623 - Baker Hughes

New York, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The number of rigs drilling for gas in the United States rose by 2 to 157 in the week to Nov 18, while oil-directed drilling rigs rose by 1 to 623, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday. Current vs Week vs Year Location Week +/- Ago +/- Ago Land 762 4 758 216 546 Inland Waters 3 -1 4 1 2 Offshore 17 0 17 2 15 United States Total 782 3 779 219 563 Gulf Of Mexico 16 0 16 1 15 Canada 201 1 200 34 167 North America 983 4 979 253 730 Current vs Week vs Year U.S. Breakout Information Week +/- Ago +/- Ago Oil 623 1 622 162 461 Gas 157 2 155 55 102 Miscellaneous 2 0 2 2 0 Directional 45 -1 46 10 35 Horizontal 714 3 711 208 506 Vertical 23 1 22 1 22 Current vs Week vs Year Canada Breadkdown Information Week +/- Ago +/- Ago Oil 135 2 133 33 102 Gas 66 -1 67 1 65 Current vs Week vs Year Major State Variances Week +/- Ago +/- Ago Alaska 10 0 10 4 6 California 5 0 5 -5 10 Colorado 22 0 22 10 12 Louisiana 65 0 65 16 49 New Mexico 103 -3 106 20 83 North Dakota 38 0 38 15 23 Ohio 13 0 13 3 10 Oklahoma 69 2 67 25 44 Pennsylvania 22 0 22 4 18 Texas 375 2 373 104 271 Utah 13 1 12 4 9 West Virginia 17 0 17 6 11 Wyoming 24 0 24 9 15 Current vs Week vs Year Major Basin Variances Week +/- Ago +/- Ago Ardmore Woodford 6 0 6 6 0 Arkoma Woodford 3 -1 4 0 3 Barnett 3 0 3 2 1 Cana Woodford 28 1 27 4 24 DJ-Niobrara 20 0 20 9 11 Eagle Ford 71 0 71 29 42 Granite Wash 4 -1 5 1 3 Haynesville 70 -1 71 23 47 Marcellus 39 0 39 10 29 Mississippian 2 1 1 2 0 Permian 349 -1 350 71 278 Utica 13 0 13 3 10 Williston 42 1 41 18 24 (Reporting by Reuters Energy Desk +1 646 223 6050)

