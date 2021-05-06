TABLE-Singapore fuel oil stocks soar to more than four-year high

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - The following is Singapore's onshore inventory of oil products, held by up to 13 major oil and oil storage companies as of May 5, according to data released on Thursday by Enterprise Singapore.

Figures in thousands of barrels, with weekly change in brackets:

2021

Light Distillates

Middle Distillates

Residual Fuels

May-5

11,899 (-486)

13,457 (+503)

27,228 (+2,669)

Apr-28

12,385 (-1,087)

12,954 (-533)

24,559 (-254)

Apr-21

13,472 (-1,268)

13,487 (+56)

24,813 (+855)

Apr-14

14,740 (+146)

13,431 (+475)

23,958 (+337)

Apr-7

14,594 (+344)

12,956 (-315)

23,621 (+454)

Mar-31

14,250 (-397)

13,271 (-537)

23,167 (+856)

Mar-24

14,647 (-858)

13,808 (-123)

22,311 (-538)

Mar-17

15,505 (-446)

13,931 (-427)

22,849 (+51)

Mar-10

15,951 (+44)

14,358 (-159)

22,798 (+898)

Mar-03

15,907 (+419)

14,517 (-1,001)

21,900 (+1,509)

Feb-24

15,488 (-231)

15,518 (+109)

20,391 (+1,012)

Feb-17

15,719 (+190)

15,409 (+953)

19,379 (-1,627)

Feb-10

15,529 (-435)

14,456 (+305)

21,006 (-371)

Feb-03

15,964 (+2,002)

14,151 (+77)

21,377 (+586)

Jan-27

13,962 (-1,526)

14,074 (-1,084)

20,791 (-1,208)

Jan-20

15,488 (-126)

15,158 (+604)

21,999 (-305)

Jan-13

15,614 (+1,692)

14,554 (+40)

22,304 (-212)

Jan-06

13,922 (0)

14,514 (-689)

22,516 (+560)

2020

Dec-30

13,922 (+411)

15,203 (+91)

21,956 (+1,562)

Dec-23

13,511 (+791)

15,112 (-389)

20,394 (-2,435)

Dec-16

12,720 (+287)

15,501 (+456)

22,829 (+468)

Dec-09

12,433 (+223)

15,045 (-822)

22,361 (-3,390)

Dec-02

12,210 (-336)

15,867 (+477)

25,751 (+1,713)

Nov-25

12,546 (+112)

15,390 (-703)

24,038 (+2,036)

Nov-18

12,434 (-918)

16,093 (-492)

22,002 (-1,044)

Nov-11

13,352 (+485)

16,585 (+1,636)

23,046 (-182)

Nov-04

12,867 (+1,665)

14,949 (-894)

23,228 (+12)

Oct-28

11,202 (-2,097)

15,843 (+1,029)

23,216 (-1,101)

Oct-21

13,299 (-540)

14,814 (-312)

24,317 (-335)

Oct-14

13,839 (+58)

15,126 (+291)

24,652 (+415)

Oct-07

13,781 (+215)

14,835 (-433)

24,237 (+190)

Sep-30

13,566 (-675)

15,268 (-392)

24,047 (+414)

Sep-23

14,241 (-3,210)

15,660 (+402)

23,633 (+2,323)

Sep-16

17,451 (+2,690)

15,258 (+205)

21,310 (+575)

Sep-09

14,761 (+737)

15,053 (-971)

20,735 (-1,460)

Sep-02

14,024 (+381)

16,024 (+1,662)

22,195 (-936)

Aug-26

13,643 (-1,187)

14,362 (+170)

23,131 (-2,354)

Aug-19

14,830 (-1,010)

14,192 (-313)

25,485 (+1,668)

Aug-12

15,840 (+1,246)

14,505 (-93)

23,817 (-417)

Aug-05

14,594 (-1,936)

14,598 (+928)

24,234 (+642)

Jul-29

16,530 (+285)

13,670 (-438)

23,592 (+87)

Jul-22

16,245 (+174)

14,108 (+742)

23,505 (-2,605)

Jul-15

16,071 (-486)

13,366 (-240)

26,110 (-556)

Jul-08

16,557 (+1,443)

13,606 (+196)

26,666 (+1,543)

Jul-01

15,114 (+164)

13,410 (-535)

25,123 (-1,473)

Jun-24

14,950 (-292)

13,945 (-34)

26,596 (-34)

Jun-17

15,242 (-103)

13,979 (-872)

26,630 (+943)

Jun-10

15,345 (-464)

14,851 (+225)

25,687 (+2)

Jun-03

15,809 (+1,618)

14,626 (-298)

25,685 (+88)

May-27

14,191 (-1,018)

14,924 (+789)

25,597 (-575)

May-20

15,209 (-157)

14,135 (-28)

26,172 (+1,185)

May-13

15,366 (-975)

14,163 (+162)

24,987 (+851)

May-05

16,341 (+727)

14,001 (-873)

24,136 (+1,936)

Apr-29

15,614 (-659)

14,874 (+432)

22,204 (-125)

Apr-22

16,273 (-203)

14,442 (-491)

22,329 (-2,212)

Apr-15

16,476 (+2,054)

14,933 (+2,515)

24,541 (+1,509)

Apr-08

14,422 (+323)

12,418 (-509)

23,032 (-1,197)

Apr-01

14,099 (-1,146)

12,927 (-200)

24,229 (-554)

Mar-25

15,245 (+1,081)

13,127 (+803)

24,783 (-494)

Mar-18

14,164 (-428)

12,324 (+859)

25,277 (+296)

Mar-11

14,592 (+355)

11,465 (-433)

24,981 (-1,137)

Mar-04

14,237 (+1,392)

11,898 (+495)

26,118 (+1,147)

Feb-26

12,845 (-655)

11,403 (-280)

24,971 (+740)

Feb-19

13,500 (+334)

11,683 (+50)

24,231 (+2,169)

Feb-12

13,166 (-358)

11,633 (+944)

22,062 (+377)

Feb-05

13,524 (+468)

10,689 (-523)

21,685 (-1,870)

Jan-29

13,056 (+84)

11,212 (+389)

23,555 (+737)

Jan-22

12,972 (-160)

10,823 (+702)

22,818 (+85)

Jan-15

13,132 (+1,070)

10,121 (+475)

22,733 (+831)

Jan-08

12,062 (+466)

9,646 (-1,148)

21,902 (+1,427)

Jan-01

11,596 (-1,066)

10,794 (+294)

20,475 (+236)

