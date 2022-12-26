TABLE-Japan's Nov copper exports up 10.6 pct yr/yr

December 27 (Reuters) - Following are tables of customs-cleared exports of refined copper and cathode for November released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.
Refined copper exports are a total of cathode, billet and others.
Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate.
Refined Copper Exports
Country
Nov
Yr/Yr
Nov
Year to end-Nov
Yr/Yr
list
KG
%
$/KG
KG
%
S. Korea
767,391
-3.5
$8.11
6,476,264
-10.9
China
15,737,845
-1.8
$7.97
199,105,529
7.8
Taiwan
10,036,764
-1.4
$7.90
138,991,369
30.5
Hong Kong
-100.0
260,679
595.4
Vietnam
1,479,596
-16.6
$8.08
14,112,256
-5.5
Thailand
9,855,638
72.4
$7.48
96,321,582
17.3
Singapore
1,200
$8.79
10,800
0.0
Malaysia
1,638,498
-21.0
$7.84
25,287,929
20.9
Philippines
324,977
44.9
$7.87
2,550,119
1.5
Indonesia
3,988,024
28.8
$7.59
31,235,210
-9.9
India
6,097,951
16.3
$7.73
83,015,600
-18.3
Germany
25,050
$7.00
246,040
-43.7
Italy
107,462
11.7
U.S.A.
109,668
-23.7
$9.17
1,102,296
-21.1
Total
50,062,602
10.6
$7.80
598,823,135
7.5
Cathode Copper Exports
Country
Nov
Yr/Yr
Nov
Year to end-Nov
Yr/Yr
list
KG
%
$/KG
KG
%
S. Korea
7
$221.46
49,644
-55.9
China
15,248,433
-2.4
$7.98
195,276,226
8.2
Taiwan
9,424,665
10.9
$7.89
121,114,081
37.2
Hong Kong
240,739
Vietnam
1,478,596
-16.6
$8.08
14,096,276
-5.6
Thailand
8,214,490
68.7
$7.37
83,578,273
18.6
Malaysia
1,636,298
-20.9
$7.84
25,251,409
21.0
Philippines
324,977
48.8
$7.87
2,514,696
2.3
Indonesia
3,988,024
28.8
$7.59
31,196,710
-9.8
India
6,092,011
17.2
$7.73
82,728,608
-18.2
Germany
25,050
$7.00
25,050
Total
46,432,551
12.3
$7.78
556,071,712
8.3
(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom;)
