TABLE-Japan's Nov copper exports up 10.6 pct yr/yr

December 26, 2022 — 09:02 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

December 27 (Reuters) - Following are tables of customs-cleared exports of refined copper and cathode for November released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

Refined copper exports are a total of cathode, billet and others.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate.

Refined Copper Exports

Country

Nov

Yr/Yr

Nov

Year to end-Nov

Yr/Yr

list

KG

%

$/KG

KG

%

S. Korea

767,391

-3.5

$8.11

6,476,264

-10.9

China

15,737,845

-1.8

$7.97

199,105,529

7.8

Taiwan

10,036,764

-1.4

$7.90

138,991,369

30.5

Hong Kong

-100.0

260,679

595.4

Vietnam

1,479,596

-16.6

$8.08

14,112,256

-5.5

Thailand

9,855,638

72.4

$7.48

96,321,582

17.3

Singapore

1,200

$8.79

10,800

0.0

Malaysia

1,638,498

-21.0

$7.84

25,287,929

20.9

Philippines

324,977

44.9

$7.87

2,550,119

1.5

Indonesia

3,988,024

28.8

$7.59

31,235,210

-9.9

India

6,097,951

16.3

$7.73

83,015,600

-18.3

Germany

25,050

$7.00

246,040

-43.7

Italy

107,462

11.7

U.S.A.

109,668

-23.7

$9.17

1,102,296

-21.1

Total

50,062,602

10.6

$7.80

598,823,135

7.5

Cathode Copper Exports

Country

Nov

Yr/Yr

Nov

Year to end-Nov

Yr/Yr

list

KG

%

$/KG

KG

%

S. Korea

7

$221.46

49,644

-55.9

China

15,248,433

-2.4

$7.98

195,276,226

8.2

Taiwan

9,424,665

10.9

$7.89

121,114,081

37.2

Hong Kong

240,739

Vietnam

1,478,596

-16.6

$8.08

14,096,276

-5.6

Thailand

8,214,490

68.7

$7.37

83,578,273

18.6

Malaysia

1,636,298

-20.9

$7.84

25,251,409

21.0

Philippines

324,977

48.8

$7.87

2,514,696

2.3

Indonesia

3,988,024

28.8

$7.59

31,196,710

-9.8

India

6,092,011

17.2

$7.73

82,728,608

-18.2

Germany

25,050

$7.00

25,050

Total

46,432,551

12.3

$7.78

556,071,712

8.3

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom;)

((aaron.sheldrick@thomsonreuters.com)(81-3-6441-1320))

