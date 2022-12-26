TABLE-Japan's Nov copper exports up 10.6 pct yr/yr

December 27 (Reuters) - Following are tables of customs-cleared exports of refined copper and cathode for November released by Japan's Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

Refined copper exports are a total of cathode, billet and others.

Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate.

Refined Copper Exports

Country

Nov

Yr/Yr

Nov

Year to end-Nov

Yr/Yr

list

KG

%

$/KG

KG

%

S. Korea

767,391

-3.5

$8.11

6,476,264

-10.9

China

15,737,845

-1.8

$7.97

199,105,529

7.8

Taiwan

10,036,764

-1.4

$7.90

138,991,369

30.5

Hong Kong

-100.0

260,679

595.4

Vietnam

1,479,596

-16.6

$8.08

14,112,256

-5.5

Thailand

9,855,638

72.4

$7.48

96,321,582

17.3

Singapore

1,200

$8.79 10,800 0.0 Malaysia 1,638,498 -21.0 $7.84 25,287,929 20.9 Philippines 324,977 44.9 $7.87 2,550,119 1.5 Indonesia 3,988,024 28.8 $7.59 31,235,210 -9.9 India 6,097,951 16.3 $7.73 83,015,600 -18.3 Germany 25,050

$7.00 246,040 -43.7 Italy

107,462 11.7 U.S.A. 109,668 -23.7 $9.17 1,102,296 -21.1 Total 50,062,602 10.6 $7.80 598,823,135 7.5 Cathode Copper Exports Country Nov Yr/Yr Nov Year to end-Nov Yr/Yr list KG % $/KG KG % S. Korea 7

$221.46 49,644 -55.9 China 15,248,433 -2.4 $7.98 195,276,226 8.2 Taiwan 9,424,665 10.9 $7.89 121,114,081 37.2 Hong Kong

240,739

Vietnam 1,478,596 -16.6 $8.08 14,096,276 -5.6 Thailand 8,214,490 68.7 $7.37 83,578,273 18.6 Malaysia 1,636,298 -20.9 $7.84 25,251,409 21.0 Philippines 324,977 48.8 $7.87 2,514,696 2.3 Indonesia 3,988,024 28.8 $7.59 31,196,710 -9.8 India 6,092,011 17.2 $7.73 82,728,608 -18.2 Germany 25,050 $7.00 25,050

Total 46,432,551 12.3 $7.78 556,071,712 8.3 (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom;) ((aaron.sheldrick@thomsonreuters.com)(81-3-6441-1320))

