TABLE-India's fuel demand rose 0.4 pct y/y in December

Adds table, details

Jan 11 (Reuters) - India's December fuel demand rose about 0.4% year-on-year, data from the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed on Tuesday.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.43 million tonnes, down 2.7% from December 2019.

Consumption of diesel, which accounts for about 40% of India's refined fuel sales, was up 1.6% year-on-year to 7.31 million tonnes and was down about 1.1% from two years ago.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, increased by about 4.1% to 2.82 million tonnes, and was 13.9% higher than in 2019.

Sales of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), decreased nearly 1.9% to 2.48 million tonnes year-on-year, while naphtha sales fell 2.1% to 1.19 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were down 18.8%, while fuel oil use rose 2.5% in December.

DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes):

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

Dec

Nov

Oct

Dec

Nov

Oct

Diesel

7.31

6.51

6.62

7.19

7.04

7.00

Petrol

2.82

2.65

2.75

2.71

2.67

2.66

LPG

2.48

2.34

2.48

2.52

2.35

2.42

Naphtha

1.19

1.14

1.26

1.21

1.40

1.35

Jet fuel

0.55

0.50

0.48

0.43

0.38

0.36

Kerosene

0.12

0.12

0.13

0.14

0.16

0.14

Fuel Oil

0.54

0.51

0.56

0.53

0.48

0.48

Bitumen

0.70

0.57

0.66

0.86

0.72

0.64

TOTAL

18.43

17.13

17.76

18.36

19.34

17.72

NOTE: Total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table, and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months may have been revised.

(Reporting by Swati Verma and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 , outside U.S. +9180 6182 2831/3590; Reuters Messaging: swati.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.