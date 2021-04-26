Tabcorp's wagering and media business gets $2.7 bln bid from Britain's Entain

April 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Entain PLC ENT.L has offered to buy Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's TAH.AX wagering and media business for A$3.5 billion ($2.73 billion), the Australian betting firm said on Tuesday.

The proposal by Entain is subject to due diligence, securing financing and regulatory approvals, Tabcorp said, adding that it was assessing the offer.

($1 = 1.2825 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur)

