Tabcorp's wagering and media business gets $2.7 bln bid from Britain's Entain
April 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Entain PLC ENT.L has offered to buy Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's TAH.AX wagering and media business for A$3.5 billion ($2.73 billion), the Australian betting firm said on Tuesday.
The proposal by Entain is subject to due diligence, securing financing and regulatory approvals, Tabcorp said, adding that it was assessing the offer.
($1 = 1.2825 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.