Tabcorp's wagering and media business gets $2.7 bln bid from Britain's Entain

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Britain's Entain PLC has offered to buy Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's wagering and media business for A$3.5 billion ($2.73 billion), the Australian betting firm said on Tuesday.

The proposal by Entain is subject to due diligence, securing financing and regulatory approvals, Tabcorp said, adding that it was assessing the offer.

