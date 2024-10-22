News & Insights

Tabcorp Secures Future with Strategic Moves and New Leadership

October 22, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (AU:TAH) has released an update.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited has secured a 20-year exclusive wagering and betting license in Victoria, boosting its market position with new digital products and upgraded retail venues. The company is undergoing a transformation under the Genesis program, achieving $25 million in pre-tax savings and transitioning its Gaming Services to a high-value integrity services firm. With these strategic moves and the appointment of Gillon McLachlan as the new CEO, Tabcorp is poised for future growth and aims to deliver long-term shareholder value.

