Tabcorp Holdings (TABCF) Price Target Increased by 21.69% to 0.68

The average one-year price target for Tabcorp Holdings (OTCPK:TABCF) has been revised to $0.68 / share. This is an increase of 21.69% from the prior estimate of $0.56 dated May 31, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.59 to a high of $0.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.58% from the latest reported closing price of $0.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tabcorp Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TABCF is 0.09%, an increase of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.91% to 184,892K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,327K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,120K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TABCF by 25.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,870K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 15,440K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,036K shares , representing a decrease of 23.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TABCF by 6.62% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,457K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,291K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TABCF by 32.62% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 12,363K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,064K shares , representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TABCF by 17.26% over the last quarter.

