News & Insights

Stocks

Tabcorp Holdings Sees Major Institutional Investment

November 15, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (AU:TAH) has released an update.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited has identified a substantial holder with significant voting power in its shares, primarily managed by State Street Bank and Trust Company alongside its global advisor subsidiaries. This development highlights the influence of institutional investors in the company’s stock and may impact future shareholder decisions. Investors should keep an eye on how this substantial holding could affect Tabcorp’s market performance.

For further insights into AU:TAH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TABCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.