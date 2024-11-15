Tabcorp Holdings Sees Major Institutional Investment

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (AU:TAH) has released an update.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited has identified a substantial holder with significant voting power in its shares, primarily managed by State Street Bank and Trust Company alongside its global advisor subsidiaries. This development highlights the influence of institutional investors in the company’s stock and may impact future shareholder decisions. Investors should keep an eye on how this substantial holding could affect Tabcorp’s market performance.

