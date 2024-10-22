Tabcorp Holdings Sees Key Shareholder Exit

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (AU:TAH) has released an update.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company. This change marks a significant shift in the voting securities landscape for Tabcorp, reflecting potential adjustments in the company’s shareholder dynamics.

