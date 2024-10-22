News & Insights

Stocks

Tabcorp Holdings Sees Key Shareholder Exit

October 22, 2024 — 03:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (AU:TAH) has released an update.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company. This change marks a significant shift in the voting securities landscape for Tabcorp, reflecting potential adjustments in the company’s shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into AU:TAH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TABCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.