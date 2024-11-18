News & Insights

Tabcorp Holdings Issues Unquoted Options to Employees

November 18, 2024 — 09:59 pm EST

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (AU:TAH) has released an update.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 78,821,600 unquoted options under an employee incentive scheme, with restrictions on transfer until the conditions are met. This move highlights the company’s strategy to incentivize its workforce, potentially impacting its stock performance and market perception.

